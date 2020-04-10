Officials head to Roma settlement hit by coronavirus

Deputy Minister for Citizens’ Protection Nikos Hardalias, Deputy Interior Minister Thodoros Livanios and government epidemic expert Sotiris Tsiodras are among an official delegation that is due to visit the site of a potentially large coronavirus outbreak in central Greece on Friday.

The delegation will be visiting a Roma settlement with a population of an estimated 3,000 people that was placed in quarantine on Thursday night after 20 residents that had come into contact with a 32-year-old local Covid-19 patient tested positive for the virus.

A team of experts from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) have been at the Nea Smyrni settlement since early on Friday testing residents for the highly contagious virus, hoping to collect at least 200 samples on the first day.

Meanwhile, a migrant camp located in the same area has also been placed on lockdown after authorities ascertained that the 32-year-old had come into contact with people there as well.