Culture minister extends condolences on death of Eleni Cubitt

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni sent a message of condolence to the friends and family of Greek-born film-maker Eleni Cubitt, one of the founding members of the British Committee for the Reunification of the Parthenon Marbles (BCRPM), who passed away on Friday morning.

Cubitt was born in Thessaloniki and lived in London.

“The loss of Eleni Cubitt, an important person who fought passionately for many years for the repatriation of the Parthenon Sculptures is great,” Mendoni said in her message.

She described Cubitt as a person that “gave life and force” to the campaign by her dual role as a founding member and general secretary of the BCRPM, a committee initially set up by her late husband, British architect James Cubitt.

“With her husband, James Cubitt, they took the message of Greece's righteous struggle for the reunification of the Parthenon Sculptures to the world. Her action had decisive importance. We will miss her forceful personality” the minister added.