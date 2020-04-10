Fire at Lesvos refugee camp burns down three tents, no injuries
Online
Three tents burned down in the migrant reception and identification center of Moria, on the island of Lesvos, on Friday but no injuries were reported, according to state-run news agency ANA.
The fire is believed to have started from a short-circuit and was put out quickly, the report said.
This is the third blaze in the overcrowded camp in a month, starting with March 16, when a seven-year-old girl died.
Also on Friday, a large number of asylum seekers staged a protest by the entrance of the center, calling for the arrest of an Afghan man, aged 20, who stabbed and killed a 16-year-old fellow compatriot outside the camp on Wednesday.
The alleged perpetrator has been identified and the police is looking for him.