NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Fire at Lesvos refugee camp burns down three tents, no injuries

TAGS: Fire, Migration

Three tents burned down in the migrant reception and identification center of Moria, on the island of Lesvos, on Friday but no injuries were reported, according to state-run news agency ANA.

The fire is believed to have started from a short-circuit and was put out quickly, the report said.

This is the third blaze in the overcrowded camp in a month, starting with March 16, when a seven-year-old girl died.

Also on Friday, a large number of asylum seekers staged a protest by the entrance of the center, calling for the arrest of an Afghan man, aged 20, who stabbed and killed a 16-year-old fellow compatriot outside the camp on Wednesday.

The alleged perpetrator has been identified and the police is looking for him.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 