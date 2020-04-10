Greek car sales hit a wall in March

Car sales in Greece have now sunk back to where they were at the height of the country’s economic crisis, as the appearance of the coronavirus, and especially the implementation of strict measures over the latter half of March, have led the market into a nosedive.



The sector will continue to suffer even after the restrictions are gradually lifted, as it is unlikely that consumers will be making any expensive purchases such as vehicles with the uncertainty over incomes and unemployment that is sure to linger.



Hellenic Statistical Authority data showed a 53.4 percent decline in sales of new passenger cars last month compared to March 2019.