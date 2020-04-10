Greece to create Covid-19 registry to help treat, follow-up on patients

The government will establish a Covid-19 registry as a reference point for Greek cases of the coronavirus epidemic, the Health and Digital Governance Ministries announced on Friday.

The registry is expected to help formulate therapy protocols in hospitals for people who have been infected or will be infected by the virus and facilitate coordination among several government agencies.

It will also allow attending doctors to follow their patients' progress through telemedicine and to prescribe necessary medication.

All people who tested positive for the virus will be entered in the system, howevrr, in line with privacy rules, each agency will only have access to the part of data that relates to its jurisdiction.