Draft migration bill submitted for consultation

The Migration Ministry submitted its five-point draft bill on migration for public consultation on Friday. The consultation will last until April 24.

The bill provides for speeding up the processing and approval/rejection of asylum applications, the creation of closed controlled structures on the islands, and the legal requirements for the latter’s new operating framework.

Moreover, the Special Secretariat for the Protection of Unaccompanied Minors has been designated as the competent national authority for unaccompanied minors and its responsibilities are outlined in the bill.

The bill also foresees the introduction of information technology to simplify procedures, reduce red tape, save human resources and cut costs.

Finally, it stipulates several interventions with a view to the smoother running of the ministry and its services.