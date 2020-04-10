COMMUNITY | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
60 Minutes dedicates show on rebuilding of St Nicholas Orthodox Church

The renowned CBS news program, 60 Minutes, will showcase the rebuilding of the Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center on April 12, whih coincides with Western Easter

In the press materials released by CBS on Thursday, the rebuilding of Saint Nicholas and reopening is referred to as “both a beacon and some kind of miracle.”

In his introduction to the story, 60 Minutes journalist Scott Pelley said, “For Easter, we visit a fortress against time, where art is created to heal one of America’s greatest wounds. It is the story of the resurrection of the only House of Worship destroyed on 9/11.”

“We are very moved that the longest running and most prominent television news program in the United States is highlighting our campaign to rebuild Saint Nicholas during this holiest time of the year," said Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. 

He said the church is looking forward to opening the doors of the Saint Nicholas and National Shrine on September 11, 2021.

