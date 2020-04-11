NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Curfew violations rise Friday

With the weather turning better, more people defied instructions to stay home Friday. As a result, nearly 2,500 fines were imposed, police say.

The Attica region accounted for 913 of the 2,451 fines, followed by Thessaloniki (287). There were 2,286 citations Thursday.

Since restrictions of the movement of people were imposed on March 23, there have been a total of 31,592 citations, each coming with a 150-euro fine.

Most shops were forced to close 10 days earlier, on March 13. There have been 378 arrests for keeping a business open illegally since then.

