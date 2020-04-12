A different Holy Week

Greece is bracing for a different Easter week. And we shall have to wait another year before we see scenes like that pictured in this photo from last year again as the country battles a coronavirus pandemic that has no regard for borders or religions. Services at all places of worship of all faiths are being conducted behind closed doors in Greece and Greek Orthodox Christians will have to make do with television, radio and internet broadcasts. Meanwhile authorities are further tightening restrictions on non-essential travel from urban centers to the provinces and the islands in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus.