New Turkish overflights over Eastern Aegean

Five overflights over Greek airspace by Turkish military aircraft occurred in the space of 16 minutes Sunday morning, according to the National Defense General Staff.

The planes flew over the Eastern Aegean islands of Chios, Lesvos and two smaller islands between 10:14 and 10:30 am local.

Some officials believe the overflights are diversionary tactics to distract from Turkey's plan to unleash a wave of migrants, at least some of them infected with coronavirus, on the Greek islands.