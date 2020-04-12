Pandemic delivers Folli Follie its coup de grace

Just 20 days before the second anniversary of the outbreak of the Folli Follie crisis, the coronavirus pandemic appears to have dealt the troubled jewelry company the fatal blow.



The new management, appointed two months ago by the Capital Market Commission based on the special regulation legislated for this company’s case, is continuing to implement the streamlining agreement although the parameters of the business plan are particularly uncertain due to Covid-19.



The phenomenon of resignations by governing board members is also continuing, due to fears for their legal liabilities.