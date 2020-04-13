Covid-19 tests to be carried out at all Attica retirement homes after outbreak

Greek Health Ministry representative Sotiris Tsiodras and National Health Organization (EODY) president Panagiotis Arkoumaneas on Monday visited a retirement home in Nea Makri, east of Athens, which was quarantined the night before after several residents tested positive for the coronavirus.

In comments to reporters, Arkoumaneas said that those who have been found to have contracted Covid-19 have been transferred to hospitals. The remaining residents and staff wil be tested, he said.

The EODY chief added that similar tests will be conducted at all retirement homes in Attica.

Initial tests indicated that 10 residents of the Nea Makri facility - seven women and three men - were positive for Covid-19.