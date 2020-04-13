Greek PM to deliver televised address to the nation

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is to deliver a televised address to the nation at 7.30 p.m. on Monday, his office said.

Among other things, the premier is expected to underline the need for citizens to observe a lockdown in the runup to Orthodox Easter this weekend.

Earlier in the day, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said it would be "unfair" if people were to get carried away by the good weather and violate restrictions aimed at protecting public health.

He said inspections would get tougher in the countdown to Easter.

He also repeated that it is not permitted to visit the homes of families and friends for Easter as this would also encourage the spread of the virus. "

"There is no room for any complacency, any easing off," he said. "We must not make a mistake. If we relax, we will pay for it."