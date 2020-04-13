Man charged after resisting police inspection

The trial of a man on Monday who had scuffled with police after his vehicle was stopped for an inspection over the weekend has been postponed due to health reasons, his lawyer said.



The defendant, 23, was charged with resistance and disobedience after he was pulled over on Saturday by police who were conducting inspections for possible violations of lockdown regulations.



The suspect was traveling with two friends on the highway from Imathia to Thessaloniki.



Police who stopped the vehicle at the Malgara toll station about 21 kilometers from the northern port city slapped the driver with a 300-euro fine for traveling outside the regional unit where he lives.



The passengers were each handed a 150-euro fine. The trial was postponed until October 2021.