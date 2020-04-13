Further investigations required before Papantoniou can be prosecuted

A judicial council has decided that former defense minister Yiannos Papantoniou cannot be prosecuted until the charges against him have been further investigated.



After he had spent 17 months in pre-trial detention on money laundering charges in Korydallos Prison, the judicial council accepted Papantoniou’s pledge to pay 150,000 euros in bail by July 1 and released him last week.



Papantoniou has dismissed claims that he laundered 2.8 million euros in Swiss francs as “a fabrication.”



It is alleged that he pocketed that amount in exchange for securing a contract in 2003 to upgrade six Hellenic Navy frigates.



He and his wife Stavroula Kourakou were remanded in custody in October 2018, with the latter being released in March of 2019.