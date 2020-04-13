One new Covid-19 death, 99 in total

One more person died in the past 24 hours from Covid-19 in Greece, with the total number of fatalities standing at 99.

Sotiris Tsiodras, the Health Ministry’s spokesman and infectious disease expert, said in his daily press briefing that 31 new cases were recorded in the country putting the new sum at 2,145, of which 56 pct are men.

He said 73 patients are intubated in intensive care units of which with 81 pct have underlying illnesses or are over 70.

Greek health authorities have run 43,417 tests in the country.