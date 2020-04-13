Marketing Greece to undertake state promotional projects

Marketing Greece SA is evolving into the leading agency for promoting the country’s tourism product around the world, as the government is expected to concede to it the capacity to directly undertake promotional projects from the Greek National Tourism Organization and the country’s local and regional authorities.



This initiative, to be implemented through a legislative act, will be of immediate effect and has come about due to the need for the best possible synergies between the public and private sectors given the need to support tourism and the rapid actions required.



Formed in 2013, Marketing Greece is a joint private sector tourism initiative founded by the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) and the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels.