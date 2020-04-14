Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is, above all, a collective exercise in mental fortitude. The patience of our democratic society is being tested against the draconian restrictions imposed by the authorities in order to protect public health.

For this reason, public figures have an even greater responsibility to fully abide with the measures set by the government.

However, instead of leading by example, certain leaders (including parliamentary representatives, local administration officials and religious leaders) can be seen undermining the common cause. Their actions have been in violation of the lockdown regulations and a provocation to public sentiment.

These people need to now suffer the consequences of the law. That will, at least, be of some pedagogic value.