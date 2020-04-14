Some university candidates are likely to take the so-called Panhellenic Exam, held annually in early July, in university amphitheaters in order to ensure social distancing regulations, Kathimerini understands.

As per school classrooms used for the nationwide exam, the rule will be no more than 10 candidates per classroom.

Another possible solution is examining pupils in waves. However, this would raise questions about the integrity of the examination.

Greek schools were closed on March 11 to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The majority of teachers and pupils have shifted to online classes. Future plans will be based on the pattern of the pandemic. Any decisions, however, will be taken after Easter.