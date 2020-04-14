Officials respond to coronavirus outbreak in nursing home

A disinfecting crew in hazmat suits enters a retirement home at the seaside settlement of Nea Makri, east of Athens, Monday. The center was put under quarantine over the weekend after 12 people – 10 residents and two members of staff – tested positive for the coronavirus. The elderly were taken to Sotiria Hospital in Athens for treatment as they are considered high-risk. Speaking on ANT1 TV late Monday, a doctor employed at the old people’s home said the residents infected had so far been asymptomatic. Two workers were placed in quarantine at home. Authorities conducted tests at several retirement homes across Attica. [EPA]