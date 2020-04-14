As daytime temperatures start to rise and lockdown fatigue sets in, the government and local officials at seaside Attica municipalities are seeking ways to discourage citizens from flocking to the capital’s beaches and coastal promenades for their daily constitutionals.

Following scenes of crowding at the weekend along many parts of the capital’s southern and eastern coasts, Attica Regional Governor Giorgos Patoulis met on Monday with the mayors of areas such as Alimos, Glyfada, Palaio Faliro, Elliniko, Vouliagmeni, Voula, Vari and Lavrio to discuss ways of raising public awareness of the risks of infection with the novel coronavirus from flouting social-distancing rules.

Officials are exploring soft approaches to convincing citizens of the need to persist with the stay-home policy in a bid to avert strict restrictions being imposed, similar to those introduced in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, where the waterfront promenade has been closed to the public on weekday afternoons and on the weekends since March 31.