Thriasio Hospital celebrates first critical Covid-19 patient’s exit from ICU

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias on Tuesday posted a video on Twitter showing doctors and nurses at the Thriasio Hospital in Elefsina, western Attica, celebrating the release from intensive care of its first critical coronavirus patient.

Doctors and nurses are seen gathered in the hallway outside the hospital’s intensive care unit, applauding and cheering a patient identified only as Giorgos as he was wheeled in his bed into a regular room by fully covered nurses.

The patient is also seen applauding and greeting the hospital staff.

“We will succeed! The first patient with Covid-19 is released from the… ICU at Thriasio Hospital. Good morning!” Kikilias wrote in his tweet.