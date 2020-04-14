Parliament donates 8 million euros for ICU beds

Greece’s Parliament has donated 8 million euros for the immediate installation of 50 additional intensive care beds at the capital’s Sotiria Hospital, one of 13 across the country designated to deal with serious coronavirus infections.

The legislation, which was published in the Government Gazette on Monday, stipulates that 32 of the 50 new beds will be installed in a specially designed 720 square meter hangar that will be erected in Sotiria’s parking area to deal exclusively with Covid-19 patients.

The other 18 beds will be installed inside an existing building, also in a specially designed area.