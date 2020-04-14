Greek forces are on high alert to prevent a repeat of the standoff on the Evros border earlier this year when Turkey opened the doors for migrants to travel to the European Union, Kathimerini understands.

Intelligence reports from the past few days show groups of migrants being moved from Turkey’s inland areas to the country’s western shores, across Greece’s eastern Aegean islands, under the guidance of Turkish security forces.

According to sources, aerial photos taken by Greek fighter jets depict new migrant camps set up across the islands of Lesvos and Chios.

The sites are believed to also accommodate migrants that had been placed in quarantine following reported cases of coronavirus.

According to the same sources, that any migrants found to have crossed into Greece from Turkey will be put into 14-day quarantine as a precaution.

If there is a spike in migrant arrivals, Greece will have to set up isolation areas next to existing reception facilities. The situation would naturally put a strain on already stretched resources.

Meanwhile, Greek Navy vessels have joined the operations of the Hellenic Coast Guard in a bid to send a clear signal to Ankara that Athens will not bow to pressure.

On a diplomatic level, Greece has lodged complaints with Ankara over the systematic overflights by Turkish fighter jets. Analysts say the escalation of provocations is also linked to domestic developments in Turkey.

