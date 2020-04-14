Greek death toll from Covid-19 rises to 101 with two new fatalities

Two more people died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Greece, with overall fatalities standing at 101, Greek officials said in their daily briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

Health Ministry spokesman and infectious disease expert Sotiris Tsiodras said the average age for the victims was 73 years.

At the same time, the total number of infections in the country rose to 2,170, as 25 new cases were recorded.

Tsiodras said 76 patients, with an average age of 68, are intubated, while 27 patients have left the intensive care unit.

The ministry expert warned Greeks not to relax their safety measures over the Easter week.

“You may be hearing good numbers, but we are not yet in a position to say that we are lifting any measures,” he said and reiterated that people should not visit friends or relatives for the holiday feast ahead of Easter Sunday.

“We must not give the virus the opportunity to spread. We are on the right track, let's have a little patience.”

In the same spirit, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias warned that people’s decisions in the next few days will determine “how quickly and whether we will take our lives back.”

“Let’s not let impatience destroy what we have achieved until today.”

He also announced that 326 tests performed to residents in the region of Xanthi, northern Greece, came back negative.

Hardalias also said cemeteries will be closed on Good Friday while the stores that are allowed to operate will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.