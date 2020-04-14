Police records nearly 2,000 violations in a day

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) on Monday recorded 1,998 violations of a lockdown introduced by the government last month to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



Most of the transgressions (673) were in Attica, with 193 in Thessaloniki, 171 in Western Greece, 125 on the Ionian islands, 124 in the Peloponnese and 122 on Crete.



Since the lockdown was introduced on March 23, ELAS has recorded a total of 37,871 violations nationwide, imposing fines of 150 euros in each case.

It has also conducted regular checks on compliance with a ban on the operation of non-essential businesses as part of restrictions imposed in response to the pandemic.



Between March 12, when those restrictions were introduced, and Monday night, a total of 413 store owners and managers had been arrested for violating the ban.