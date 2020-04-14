Church charity distributes parcels go to 10,000 families

Archbishop Ieronymos blessed thousands of parcels containing food and basic necessities that were distributed on Tuesday by the Archdiocese of Athens to people in need.

The parcels were given to about 10,000 families, following an initiative of the General Philoptochos Fund and the Apostoli charity of the Archdiocese of Athens.

Speaking to reporters, Ieronymos said the Church and the state have a good relationship.

When asked to comment about people receiving Holy Communion at the weekend at a church on the island of Corfu and one in Athens, despite the ban on people gathering at churches, Ieronymos said, “Holy Communion is not being discussed.”



“It is different to people congregating,” he said, without further elaborating.