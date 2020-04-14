NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Swimming ban does not apply to people with health conditions

TAGS: Coronavirus

The ban on swimming in the sea imposed by the government as part of efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 does not apply to people with a health condition, authorities clarified on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Shipping Ministry said the exemptions are for people with serious health problems (children with autism, patients with multiple sclerosis etc) who need either physical exercise or other kinds of therapy for relief or rehabilitation purposes.

People who are exempt must carry the relevant documentation to be produced if required by a police officer.

