Half-baked announcements

The pandemic has not limited the appearances of members of the cabinet in the media and rightly so. Greeks are in a lockdown and are eager for information.

However, it would be best if ministers provided proper information and didn’t make half-baked announcements on incomplete plans. 

Every bit of information disseminated – from the measures to support the battered economy to university entry exams – is now vital.

Ministers and their deputies fond of appearing via Skype should only talk in public when they have something thought-through to announce.

