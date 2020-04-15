Τhe Education Ministry has proposed reforms to the senior high school curriculum as part of a bill to be put up for public discourse soon.

The bill foresees more hours for languages and information technology and the return of Latin to the senior high curriculum.

It also reintroduces a system whereby topics for end-of-year exams are selected by lot, in order to make the process more fair.

Senior high, but also secondary school, pupils will have to score 10 out of 20, rather than the current 9.5, to proceed to the next grade.

The union of secondary school teachers, OLME, accused the ministry of attempting to impose changes unilaterally.