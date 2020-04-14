Urgent official documents can be ordered, delivered by KEP

Citizen Service Centers (KEP), the country's one-stop centers for getting official documents, will be able to send urgently needed documents at home, according to a new circular released on Tuesday by the Deputy Minister of Digital Governance Giorgos Georgantas.

Due to the restrictive measures taken to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, citizens will be able order their required documents or certificates by telephone and have them delivered to their home address by courier, free of charge.



The emergency nature of a case will determined by the KEP management.



A ministry announcement said this step complements the services already provided by gov.gr via desktop computers or mobile platforms.



The same telephone service is also provided for certificates that require the submission of supporting documents, provided that citizens submit these electronically first.

[ANA-MPA]