ATHEX: Healthy rise for stocks after recess

The Greek stock market returned to action after four days of recess with strong gains for most stocks on Tuesday on optimism that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe is over and oil prices will revert to stability after the recent agreement between oil-producing states. The late surge was bolstered by news that Greece is planning to tap the markets.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 628.19 points, adding 3.44 percent to Thursday’s 607.29 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 2.95 percent to 1,527.83 points.

The banks index earned only 0.76 percent, as Piraeus grabbed 1.49 percent, Alpha climbed 1.33 percent and National grew 0.67 percent.

Ellaktor outperformed with a rise of 20.73 percent. Aegean Air jumped 11.11 percent, Viohalco increased 9.86 percent and Titan Cement advanced 9.82 percent.

In total 87 stocks enjoyed gains, 21 posted losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 49.1 million euros, down from last Thursday’s 71 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.66 percent to close at 48.25 points.