All ferry routes in the Aegean will turn into subsidized services as of April 21 for a period of at least one month in order to safeguard the connectivity of the country’s islands with the mainland as well as the sustainability of coastal shipping companies to the utmost degree.



Therefore the ferries currently active in the Aegean, numbering fewer than 20 after the cuts to services in recent weeks, will be subsidized by 30,000 euros per day or 15 million euros for all companies, so as to cater to the minimal demand allowed by the restrictions.



Ferry companies argue that this amount will only cover their operating expenses for one month.