The one-off 400-euro handout to the long-term unemployed which was announced on Monday by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be credited to 155,000 jobless registered with the Manpower Organization (OAED) after Easter.

On Tuesday Labor and Social security Minister Yiannis Vroutsis signed the ministerial decision regarding the handout that provides for the approval of the expenditure of 65 million euros in total.

According to OAED director Spiros Protopsaltis, the benefit concerns the registered unemployed who have been classified as long-term jobless after being registered as out of work for longer than 12 months from April 1, 2019 to the publication of the ministerial decision, and provided that they remain unemployed without receiving the standard benefit to the long-term jobless. Therefore the 400-euro handout will only concern those out of work for the last 12 to 24 months.

The handout will be covered by the OAED budget and the 400 euros will be automatically credited to the bank accounts of those eligible through a direct deposit. This handout cannot be taxed or confiscated and does not count toward the calculation of income criteria for any other handouts.