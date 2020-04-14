'Long way ahead' as 33 more test positive for Covid-19 in Cyprus

Coronavirus infections rose to 695 in Cyprus on Tuesday where 33 more people tested positive for the virus, according to Health Ministry officials.

According to the ministry’s daily briefing, three of the new cases were identified from a total of 655 coronavirus tests conducted in the framework of the targeted tests on employees of businesses continuing to operate amid the outbreak.

Of the remaining 30 new cases, 13 were contacts of other known cases and 16 are employees of a bakery chain production facility in Aradippou, where 10 more workers tested positive on Monday.

“We are aware that we may have gone past the peak of the curve,” Dr Marios Loizou said, “but we also know that when the virus was in its early stages it sped up very quickly, but when it slows down, it does so gradually. We therefore have a long way ahead.”

Dr Loizou said that the island’s coronavirus centre in Famagusta is currently hosting 23 coronavirus patients, two of which are in the ICU.

Also on life support are nine patients, three of which are in the Limassol General ICU and six in the Nicosia hospital ICU.