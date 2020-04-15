NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Apostoli distributes food, medical supplies

TAGS: Charity, Church

Apostoli (Greek for Mission), the philanthropic organization of the Archdiocese of Athens under the Church of Greece, will be distributing food and medical supplies to 10,000 families in need, it has been announced.

“In these holy, but also difficult, days that we are all going through, we must not forget our fellow men, those who need a helping hand,” Archbishop Ieronymos said.

The Church of Greece has faced criticism for not taking a clear stance on measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

