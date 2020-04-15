NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

European Commission to unveil roadmap to exit lockdowns

TAGS: EU, Coronavirus

The European Commission is expected to present on Wednesday its roadmap for a coordinated exit strategy from Covid-19 containment measures.

According to a document seen by AFP news agency, the European Commission will provide recommendations to member states, but without a specific timetable.

“A lack of coordination in lifting restrictive measures risks having negative effects for all member states and is likely to give rise to political friction,” the Commission will warn.

This roadmap sets out three exit criteria: a prolonged reduction in the spread of the virus, a well-equipped health system to deal with an increase in infections after removal of measures, and adequate testing ability. [ANA-MPA]

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 