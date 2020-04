Greece opened books for a new seven-year bond issue, Refinitiv’s capital markets news service IFR, reported on Wednesday.

Guidance was set at mid-swaps plus 230 basis points.

Citi, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and Societe Generale have been appointed joint lead managers for the bond issue, maturing in April 2027. Greece last issued a seven-year bond in July 2019. [Reuters]