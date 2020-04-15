Death toll from coronavirus rises to 102, report says

The death toll from the coronavirus rose to 102 on Wednesday after a female patient passed away, Skai reported.

The patient was a 86-year-old woman being treated in Alexandroupoli, according to the report.

Health Ministry’s chief adviser Sotiris Tsiodras said on Tuesday that the disease is in decline as the rate of its transmission has decreased below one – meaning one infected person infects less than one healthy person. However, there is growing concern about the possibility of the public easing its self-restraint over Easter.

On Tuesday, 25 new cases were announced, with the total number of confirmed cases increasing to 2,170.