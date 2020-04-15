Panagiotopoulos to join NATO defense ministers teleconference
Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos will on Wednesday take part in the NATO defense ministers teleconference to discuss the alliance’s response to the Covid-19 crisis.
As well as ensuring the safety of allied troops and personnel, NATO is coordinating military support to allies in response to the pandemic.
“We will start the work on looking into medium- and long-term consequences,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.