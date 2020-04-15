Faster testing will help efforts to relax lockdown measures, says Mitsotakis during visit to EKEA

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday visited the National Center for Blood Donation (EKEA) which was recently equipped with molecular diagnostic systems for Covid-19.

The three cobas 8800 systems, made by Swiss diagnostics maker Roche, can test patients about 10 times faster than the company’s previous test for the coronavirus.

Mitsotakis hailed the work being done by scientists at EKEA, adding that faster tests will help government efforts to relax lockdown measures.

Earlier Wednesday, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said any decisions about lifting the lockdown measures put in place to tackle the spread of the coronavirus will be announced before April 27, when existing restrictions expire.

Greece’s death toll from the coronavirus rose to 102 on Wednesday after a female patient passed away in the northern town of Alexandroupolis.