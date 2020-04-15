Turkish jets enter Athens' FIR

A pair of Turkish fighter jets infringed on Athens’ Flight Information Region (FIR) and flew over several Greek islands on the eastern Aegean on Wednesday.

The F-16s flew over the eastern coast of Samos at 12.52 p.m. and 12.53 p.m., the islets of Arki and Grylousa at 12.56 p.m., Lipsi at 12.57 p.m. and Farmakonissi at 12.59 p.m. at 27,000 feet.

Later, the fighter jets flew over Agathonissi at 6,000 feet and then at 18,000 feet.

Both jets were recognised and intercepted by Greek fighter planes, in line with international rules of engagement.