Greece extends flight ban for six countries until May 15

Greece’s Civil Aviation Authority announced on Wednesday that it would extend until May 15 a ban on commercial flights to and from six countries as part of the measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

According to the NOTAMS issued by the authority, the ban concerns Italy, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Germany.

The ban excludes cargo, sanitary, humanitarian, ferry (crew only), state, emergency, refuelling and military flights, as well as those by EU border agency Frontex, or flights to support the national healthcare system and repatriate Greek citizens.

Greek authorities are also extending a temporary ban of entrance to non-EU nationals with the following exceptions: health workers; third-country nationals who have a long-term visa in a European and Schengen country; government, diplomatic, military and humanitarian staff; aircraft crews; and non-EU citizens who have obtained a travel permit from a Greek Consulate.