22 more people test positive for Covid-19, new total at 2,192

Greek health authorities reported one more death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in the country, with overall fatalities standing at 102.

Health Ministry spokesman and infectious disease expert Sotiris Tsiodras said in his daily briefing that the average age for the victims was 73 years.

At the same time, 22 new cases brought the total number of infections in the country to 2,192.

Tsiodras said 72 patients, with an average age of 68, remain intubated.

He also said health officials have run a total of 50,771 tests so far.

Tsiodras reiterated that it is “too soon” to speak about any relaxation of the containment measures, noting that other countries that have made some openings are taking “very small steps” with stringent rules.