The widespread use of digital tools to facilitate economic transactions, public services and telecommunications can be considered important progress made as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

There is one serious problem, however, and that is the fact that many of these technologies cannot be used by the people who are most in need of them, not just for their health but also to ease their sense of isolation, and that is the elderly.

The next step that the government needs to take, therefore, is designing a campaign aimed at acquainting these people with the technology needed to access all these new services so that no one is left out of this progress.