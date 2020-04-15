Police shut down illegal antiseptics racket

Inspectors of Greece's Financial Crimes Squad (SDOE) found and seized a large quantity of antiseptics from an unlicensed plant in Menidi, Eastern Attica on Wednesday.

Some 40,000 100 ml bottles of antiseptic fluid containing 4,000 liters of solution were located and confiscated. In addition, 54,000 empty bottles, 248,000 packaging labels, and 11 empty 1,000-liter tanks marked “isopropyl ethanol” – used as raw material for the preparation of antiseptic liquids – were seized.

Authorities said that 13 foreigners were working at the plant without the required documentation and were all arrested, as was the person running the company. It was the second major seizure of antiseptic solutions carried out by SDOE in the last week.

The total amount seized exceeds 8,000 liters.