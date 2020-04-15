One more Covid-19 death in Thessaloniki, media reports say

One more patient died from Covid-19 while being treated in Thessaloniki’s AHEPA hospital on Wednesday evening, according to media reports.

The victim is a 57-year-old woman who had an underlying illness, the reports said.

The new fatality brings the unofficial death toll to 103.

Earlier on Wednesday, Health Ministry spokesman and infectious disease expert Sotiris Tsiodras said in his daily briefing two more people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official number to 102.