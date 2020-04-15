Officials stress it is too early to relax restrictions

As scientists warn that social distancing measures might have to remain in place to some degree for up to two years before natural immunity to the coronavirus has been established, government officials said on Wednesday it is too early to talk about relaxing a lockdown imposed last month.

Greek Health Ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras said it is “too soon” to relax measures despite Greece’s relative success in containing the virus’ spread.

Countries that have made a move in that direction have taken “very small steps” with stringent rules, he noted. Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias added that there will be no exemptions to restrictions over Orthodox Easter this weekend and that visits to friends and relatives are not allowed.

The number of Covid-19 infections in Greece rose to 2,192 with 22 new cases on Wednesday. The official death toll rose to 102, with unconfirmed reports reports later on Wednesday saying that another patient had died in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, bringing the toll to 103.