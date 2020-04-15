ATHEX: Stock market swings back into the red

The pendulum at Athinon Avenue swung deep into the red on Wednesday, along with most other eurozone market, while traders had one eye fixed on the auction of the new seven-year bond. Thursday’s session will be the last before the Easter holidays.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 607.57 points, shedding 3.28 percent from Tuesday’s 628.19 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 3.65 percent to 1,472.14 points.

The banks index dropped 5.59 percent, as Eurobank shrank 6.25 percent, National lost 5.54 percent, Alpha declined 5.43 percent and Piraeus parted with 4.41 percent.

All blue chips headed lower, with Ellaktor tumbling 7.38 percent, Public Power Corporation falling 4.92 percent, Viohalco sliding 4.91 percent, Fourlis Holdings decreasing 4.73 percent, Motor Oil giving up 4.63 percent and Coca-Cola HBC sinking 4.35 percent.

In total 26 stocks reported gains, 71 sustained losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 61 million euros, up from Tuesday’s 49.1 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange improved 0.41 percent to close at 48.45 points.