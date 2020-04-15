GSEVEE anticipates 100,000 enterprises will not make it

Some 100,000 small and very small businesses will never reopen after the end of the coronavirus lockdown, a report by the Institute of Small Enterprises of the Hellenic Confederation of Professionals, Craftsmen & Merchants (IME-GSEVEE) estimates.



A survey conducted for IME-GSEVEE by Marc researchers found that 13 percent of the corporations that do continue to operate are planning on reducing their staff. All this will lead to the loss of 250,000 jobs for salary workers, employers and self-employed professionals.



Over a fifth (21 percent) of companies still operating have already slashed staff numbers, the report notes.